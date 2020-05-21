Lucas Faldalen, 29, of Watford City, ND formerly of Crosby, ND, passed away at his home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Watford City, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the New Hope Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Aaron Case will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and an hour before the service at the church.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Lucas’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.