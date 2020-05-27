Lucas Faldalen, 29

Lucas Carlton Faldalen was born to Steven Faldalen and Ruth Smaaladen Meckle on September 5, 1990 in Crosby, ND.
He spent his childhood camping with his grandparents and older sister Kristin. He loved going ice fishing with his grandpa Sid and playing derby or WWE smackdown with his brother, Devin. As a high school student, he enjoyed football, being a big brother to Devin and Kaylee and blazing his own path everywhere he went. He had a way of lighting up the room with his sense of humor and amazing memory for funny movie quotes. This stayed true into adulthood when he won over his loving wife, Morgan Faldalen (Renner). Although in high school Morgan swore she would never date him, but it only took a few dates while in college to have them head over heels for each other. Whether it was late night talks or goofing around, with friends or at home just the two of them, Morgan and Lucas understood each other in a way that was a once in a lifetime thing. Morgan and Lucas were married in Spearfish, South Dakota on April 23, 2016 and built a wonderful life together, most recently calling Watford City, North Dakota home.
Lucas was an adoring and fun dad to his two sons, Briggs and Bode. He always made sure they felt loved and were living life to the fullest. Lucas loved being a dad which he showed every day by playing games and music, teaching them football, playing basketball (or trying), and his bear hugs. He had a tremendous respect for his grandparents and was a selfless and loving son. Lucas was thoughtful, considerate, intelligent, and charismatic. His presence won over many older women with his charming smile, dance moves, and unforgettable wink. There was never a dull moment when he was around and his laugh was contagious. Lucas touched the lives of all that knew him. He was loyal and true friend to everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path.
He is survived by his wife, Morgan; children, Briggs and Bode of Watford City, ND; father, Steven Faldalen of Noonan, ND; mother, Ruth (Keith) Smaaladen Meckle of Martin, ND; sister, Kristin (Bryce) Weisser of Bismarck, ND; nephew, Hayes Lucas; brother, Devin Haxton of Bismarck, ND; nephew Jackson Haxton of Bismarck, ND; sister, Kaylee Meckle of Martin, ND; step-brother, Cody Meckle of Harvey, ND; nephew, Ayden Gable of New Rockford, ND; grandmother, Ruth Smaaladen of Donna, TX; aunts, Linda (Barry Krogh) of Harwood, ND, Karen (Terry) Long of Enid, OK , Lori (Dean) Sawyer of Estevan Sask, Canada and cousins, Jade, Tiffaney, Chad, Stacie and Jeremy; niece Hadley Renner, and nephews Jacob Renner, Elias Renner, and Kohen Wurtsbaugh.
Lucas is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sidney and Violet Faldalen, Gordon Smaaladen and uncles, Michael Kihle, Roy Roddy, and Kent Smaaladen.
