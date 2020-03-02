Lowell Johnson, 61, of Palermo, ND passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence in Palermo, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family.
His memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Palermo, ND.
Pastor Carter Hill will officiate.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services on Friday.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com