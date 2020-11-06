Lowell J. Vedaa, 78
Lowell J. Vedaa, 78, of Stanley, ND passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Mountrail County Hospital in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
Lowell’s Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will be officiating. Interment will be held at the Rosehill Cemetery in Ross, ND. Friends may call at the Church on Wednesday and prior to services.
The funeral service will be broadcast. Please follow the link on Lowell’s service information on our website: www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirement for social distancing.