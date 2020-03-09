Loucille Abelmann, 90
Funeral services for Loucille Abelmann, 90 of Alexander, ND are at 10:00AM, Monday March 9, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Williston, ND, with Elder Dennis Teft officiating, visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral. Visitation will be Sunday March 8, 2020 from 3:00-5:00PM at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Williston, ND, with a family service starting at 5:00PM.
Loucille passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home in Alexander, ND.
Loucille Florence Van Allen, born to Pearl and Charles Van Allen, October 20, 1929. She was the 3rd child and the youngest, and had two older brothers, Clyde & Robert.
She married Dale LeRoy Abelmann on December 31, 1948 at Pastor Svore’s home near Arnegard. They lived on Dale’s ranch until 1951, and then worked for Davidson Cattle Co. in McKenzie County. In 1960, they bought the Old Paul Kiihn Farm and moved there in March of 1961. She remained on the farm caring for the cattle, etc.
Husband, Dale, died November 4, 1982 and she has lived there since. Farming and cattle were her life. Son, Carl (Shorty) kept the old machinery running, and she’d break it down for him to fix again. All the children helped where they could. Anyone who came to visit was put to work.
She was a lifelong member of Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Loucille is survived by: her four children, Alice (Bruce) Christensen, Catherine (Gene) Omstead, Lael Abelmann (Russ), and Carl (Marlys) Abelmann: brother-in-law, Hildreth Abelmann: 14 grandkids, and 12 great grandkids, niece Trudy Van Allen.
Loucille is preceded in death by: her husband, Dale Abelmann: her parents, Charles & Pearl Van Allen: her brothers: Robert (Dora) Van Allen, Clyde (Beverly) Van Allen: In-Laws, Art and Selma Abelmann: brothers-in-law, Arlen, Forrest, Marvin Abelmann, Loyd (Anduth) Workman, and sister-in-law, Jewel Abelmann, and nephew Paul Van Allan.