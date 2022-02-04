Lorring Dennis Stevens, 93
Lorring Dennis Stevens, 93, of Williston, ND passed away Tuesday Feb 1 st 2022 at CHI St. Alexius in Williston, ND. Lorring was born on July 17th, 1928 to Anna Laura (Kelley) and Dennis Mason Stevens on the family farm in Medicine Lake, MT. He was born in the evening and the doctor that delivered him did not fill out the paperwork until the next day, so his birth certificate had the wrong date. His mother always said “I was there. I think I know when you were born.”
Lorring was raised and educated in Medicine Lake, graduating with the class of 1947. The class of 1947 had their diplomas made into plaques. They thought that was the greatest idea and that every class after them would want the same. They were pretty disappointed when no other class followed suit. Lorring met his soulmate, Ardis Stevens, at a Harvest Festival Dance in Plentywood, MT. A year later they were married on October 20th , 1950 in Antelope, MT. To this union, 3 children were born: Dusty, Naomi & Lorri. They were married for almost 70 years when Ardie passed away in 2020.
As a young man he farmed with his dad and brothers. In the winters they hauled coal. Later in life he took over the family farm. He would only buy John Deere tractors (because nothing runs like a Deere) and Gleaner combines (because Gleaners combine cleaner). Mom always joked that she was surprised he didn’t paint us kids John Deere green & yellow. We thought that he should have been a spokesperson for both companies. When he was promoted to Grandpa, he made sure that his grandchildren had an abundance of John Deere & Gleaner toys. The grandkids always loved to spend time with Grandma & Grandpa on the farm being read stories in his deep, booming voice, getting tractor rides, playing on riding lawnmowers and help fixing equipment in the Quonset. Lorring farmed in Medicine Lake and worked various other jobs in the winter months to supplement the farm income. A few of his favorite jobs were working at Standard Men’s Clothing store in Williston and driving school bus and charter buses. He had a lot of bus stories to share. When he was still actively farming, the farmers in the area would call each other at the crack of dawn and hope to catch someone still in bed. You didn’t want to be the one caught still sleeping. As dad would be running for the phone, he would be singing what we call his “Good Morning Song” so his voice would sound warmed up like he’d been up for hours.
Lorring taught Sunday School in Medicine Lake and Williston and was also a deacon in the church for years. He was the Sunday School Superintendent at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, and Stuart Langager walked by his office as a young boy and was in awe and thought that Lorring was “The President of the United States”. We have had many laughs over that story. He loved to laugh, joke around, and always had a story or two to share. When his niece was just learning to talk, she learned how to say ‘Uncle Lorring’ so he told her that his name was Pete, not Lorring. To this day, he has been ‘Uncle Pete’.
He was a good cook and really enjoyed it. He made the BEST hashbrowns & American fries. He said his secret was lots and LOTS of grease (plus a lot more) and a very hot cast iron skillet. He loved to work on projects and he always thought that if two nails were good, six would be better. He would rather read than watch TV and always had a book or newspaper in hand. He was very proud of his Irish & Scottish roots and the fact that his mother was the first of her family to be born in the USA. He always said that he was 50/50. He was pretty surprised after he did a DNA test and found that he was 6% Scandinavian.
After he retired from and sold the farm, he would get so bored in the winter months, he went to work at Walmart as a greeter. He thoroughly enjoyed random conversation and seeing people every day. Lorring had always been a doting husband, a wonderful father and often referred to as the BEST grandpa and then “Great GREAT Grandpa”. He was always so proud of his family and once his grandkids were born, he and Ardie loved to show off their “precious angels” to all of their friends at church and local cafés. In his last few days in the hospital, he said that he had lived a full life with no regrets and always a home full of love & laughter. As much as we hate giving up our loved ones, we know he is in Heaven with Jesus and reunited with mom and all of those that have passed before him. Someday, we will all be reunited and what a glorious day that will be.
Lorring is survived by his 3 children, son: Dusty (Tricia) Stevens of Gilbert, SC and granddaughter, Michelle Stevens of San Antonio, TX. Daughters: Ruth Naomi Stevens of Williston, ND; Lorri (Brett) Hinricksen with their children: Caleb (Micki) Hinricksen along with great-granddaughter Easton Hinricksen; Tyler (Liz) Hinricksen along with great-granddaughter Freya and great-grandson William; Lexie Hinricksen, all of Williston, ND; sister-in-law, Vickie (Hank) Penner of Liscomb, IA as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardis Stevens; Parents, Denny & Ann Stevens; Older brother David (Jenet) Stevens, and David’s twin sister Vera who died in infancy; Older brother Ralph (Lillian) Stevens; Younger sister Cynthia Ann (Fred) Tobiason.
Lorring's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 9th , 2022 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Ron Erickson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Williston, ND.