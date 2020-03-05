Lorraine Quie, 91, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment of her cremated remains will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. A complete obituary will follow. Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Lorraine or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, March 9th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday, March 10th. The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.