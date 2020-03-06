Lorraine Quie, 91, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment of her cremated remains will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Lorraine Quie was born to Frederick and Vendla Roland at Appam, ND. She was baptized in the Lutheran Free Church. She was later joined by her sister, Ione, and her brother, Verne. She attended high school in Appam for two years and completed high school in Alamo. She had a passion for education — both for herself and to teach others. She started her teaching career at age 17 in a one-room school. She taught in various communities across North Dakota. In the summer months she attended classes at Minot State College eventually earning her degree in education. Later she attended summer school in Greeley, Colorado where she earned her masters degree in Educational Administration. She settled in Williston in 1958 and was the founding principal of both Wilkinson and McVay Elementary schools. She adored her career as a principal of both schools. She retired in 1985 after a 40 year career in education.
June 18, 1966 she was joined in marriage to Lester B. Quie at First Lutheran Church. April 7 was a special day of celebration for Lorraine and Les, as that was the day in 1973 when they opened their hearts and their home to three young children: John (age 10), Mary (age 8), and Allen (age 7). Together they forged the bonds of a family rooted in the teachings of God. We three children can never express adequately just how blessed and fortunate we were to have such selfless and loving parents.
In August 1986, she began her second career as a nursing home administrator and held that position in Hatton, ND for one year and then in New Town for nine years. She taught in Mesa, AZ for one year before stepping into a permanent retirement. She felt that the young and the elderly needed the most help and she filled the two roles perfectly.
Les died on February 5, 2008. She continued living at the Briarwood Apartments after he died. Her children made frequent visits and she had many visitors pass through her door. When she was able she enjoyed writing letters and cards and also enjoyed reading. John moved back to Williston to care for her the past few years.
Surviving her are her children: John (Williston, ND), Mary (John) Ferrell (Burnsville, MN), and Allen (Scottsdale, AZ); her sister, Ione Albertson, her sister-in-law, LaVonne Roland; nieces, Pam Albertson, Paula Jacob, and Patti Thornton and their families; nephews Doug Albertson and Calvin Thunshelle and Calvin’s son, Connor.
Greeting her in Heaven are Les, her parents, and her brother.
The family requests memorials to be given to Home Health & Hospice – 1301 15th Ave West, Williston, ND, 58801 or to a charity of your choice.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, March 9th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday, March 10th.
