Lorraine Kueffler, beloved wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma went to heaven on June 12, 2023.
Lorraine was born on June 19, 1939, in Williston, North Dakota to Peder and Anna Rasmussen. She grew up with an older brother, Gordan, and a younger brother, Gerald. They lived on the Carl Lundberg farm east of Dagmar, Montana. She attended High School in Grenora, North Dakota. Following high school she married the love of her life, Clarence Kueffler of Grenora on October 12, 1957. They farmed and ranched on what used to be the Hoffelt farm south of Grenora. She was a devoted Christian and was part of the Ladies Aid of St. Boniface Catholic church. She always made sure the family went to church on Sundays and could always be seen helping serve at special events, lunches, and coffee after church.
Mom taught her children to Love God, to be honest and kind, and showed us what having a great work ethic meant. She was a kind and loving Mother who was very patient with her 4 kids. She never said a mean thing about anybody. We will always miss her loving, kind heart, her smile will always be remembered and missed.
Mom was always a hard worker on the farm, working from sunrise to sunset with a little rest after lunch. She made sure the house was very tidy and clean, cooking amazing meals and desserts for her family and visitors. She sewed many clothes and prom dresses for her girls.
Mom loved working in her garden and many flowerbeds. She planted a large garden every year and had several flowerbeds around the house plus many flowerpots. There was no such thing as too many flowers! The love of flowers and gardening has been passed down to her children, grandchildren, and even great grandchildren.
Mom was also famous for her fabulous cooking and baking abilities. Many people in the community, bull clippers, bird hunters and family members, would always try to show up at mealtime to eat her wonderful meals and yummy baked desserts. Some of her specialties in addition to all of her meals, were her homemade buns, cinnamon rolls plus all of her mouthwatering desserts.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clarence Kueffler, daughter Laurie and her husband Fred Roedeske of Cartwright, ND, daughter Louise and husband Jerald Petersen of Wolf Point, MT, son Curtis and his wife Pei Kueffler of Boise, ID, and daughter Nancy and husband Mike Cooper of Lincoln, NE.
Grandchildren; James and his wife Erin Roedeske, Randi and husband Scott Joslin, David and wife Alexandra Petersen, Kristen Petersen, Matt and wife Kristin Kueffler, Ryan and wife Erin Kueffler, Bryce and his wife Andrea Cooper, and Alison Cooper.
Great Grandchildren; Hailee Joslin, Rhen and Ryder Roedeske, Carter and Melanie Petersen, Alexis and Drake Kueffler.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Gordan and Gerald Rasmussen, children Joesph and Angela Kueffler, and great grandchild Peyton Kueffler.
Funeral services for Lorraine Kueffler will be held in Safford, Arizona on September 22nd, 10:00 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be held at the Safford, Arizona Cemetery following the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Kueffler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.