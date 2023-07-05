Kueffler

Lorraine Kueffler, beloved wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma went to heaven on June 12, 2023.

Lorraine was born on June 19, 1939, in Williston, North Dakota to Peder and Anna Rasmussen. She grew up with an older brother, Gordan, and a younger brother, Gerald. They lived on the Carl Lundberg farm east of Dagmar, Montana. She attended High School in Grenora, North Dakota. Following high school she married the love of her life, Clarence Kueffler of Grenora on October 12, 1957. They farmed and ranched on what used to be the Hoffelt farm south of Grenora. She was a devoted Christian and was part of the Ladies Aid of St. Boniface Catholic church. She always made sure the family went to church on Sundays and could always be seen helping serve at special events, lunches, and coffee after church.

