Lorraine Hillestad, 97
Lorraine Hillestad, 97, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston on Monday afternoon, August 1, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston at 10:30 AM on Saturday morning, August 6, 2022. Lunch at Concordia Lutheran to follow.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service on Friday.
Lorraine Hillestad was Born on February 13, 1925 in Hanks, N.D.. Daughter of Jennie and Fred Kohlman. She attended school in Hanks and graduated from High School there in 1943. She attended Fargo Business College in 1944 for 9 months and then went to Washington State where she worked for the Army Corp of Engineers before returning to N.D.
In 1946 she was united in marriage to Luverne Hillestad of Alamo. They spent many years in the Alamo vicinity and farmed south of Alamo, and they moved into Williston in 1960 and lived there until her death. They also wintered in Arizona for many years.
She was a member of the Concordia Lutheran church from 1960 thru her passing, and enjoyed helping make brail bibles for many years at the church. In May 2003 she was nominated by Concordia Lutheran as the woman who would receive honors on behalf of the “Salute to Mom”…each church selected a person to represent them and they chose her! She was also a member of the Zoar Investment club for many years. She enjoyed reading, visiting and playing bridge with her bridge club and friends. Lorraine and Luverne were also avid members and volunteers of the VFW.
She is survived by her children Leanne Verner of San Tan Valley, AZ, Bruce Hillestad and his wife Connie of San Jose, CA, her grand children Scott (Jan) Barrett of Hermantown MN, Sean Barrett of Spokane Valley WA, Rochelle (Jason) Susee of Idaho Falls ID, Rachael (Kyle) Muehlberg of Vancouver WA, Jodi (Jon) Eggers of Scappoose OR, and 7 Great grandchildren Delaney and Kennedy Barrett, Cole, Shayla, Jaren and Jacob Susee, and Jack Eggers.
