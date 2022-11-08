Lorraine Darlene Langberg (Berg), 87

Lorraine Darlene Langberg (Berg) of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Grenora, ND, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

Lorraine, daughter of Franz and Myrtle (Lura) Berg was born in Barnsville, Minnesota on February, 23, 1935 and that same year they moved to North Dakota where the family settled and farmed.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Langberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments