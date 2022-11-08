Lorraine Darlene Langberg (Berg), 87

Lorraine Darlene Langberg (Berg) of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Grenora, ND, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 31st, 2022.
Lorraine, daughter of Franz and Myrtle (Lura) Berg was born in Barnsville, Minnesota on February, 23, 1935 and that same year they moved to North Dakota where the family settled and farmed.
Lorraine was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. As a toddler, she only spoke Norwegian, learning English while attending Grade School at Sioux Trail, and then went to High School in Grenora, ND.
Lorraine married Milo Langberg on June 16, 1952 in Plentywood, MT. With that union, Milo gained a very active partner in farming and life. They were married 65 years. They raised six children on the farm, Kathleen, Mary Lou, Carol Ann, Robert, Laurie and Sue. Milo and Lorraine started traveling to Arizona in 1984, eventually settling in Rancho Mirage, Apache Junction, AZ.
Lorraine was very active in farming, milking cows, gardening, canning and raising chickens. She sewed dresses for her daughters while they were growing up (usually all the same fabric but with a different design. She also knitted sweaters and blankets for her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and other family members. She sold Avon, Mary Kay and also had her own ceramic shop on the farm. She was a tour guide for the ND Farmers Union for several years, traveling all over the US on the ND Farmers Union bus. After Milo passed away in September of 2017, Lorraine remained in Arizona with her special neighbors, Ernie & LeeNora, Phil & Marcia, Darrell & Ethel, and Len & Maggie.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Kathleen (Keith) of Gillette, Wyoming, Mary Lou (Roger) of Grenora, ND, Carol Ann ( Don) of Zahl, ND, Robert of Grenora, ND, Laurie (Roy) of Gillette, Wyoming and Sue of Grenora, ND; 22 grandchildren, Darian, Scott, Justin, Randi Lou, Robert, Melissa, Mikkel, Kelly, Travis, Casey, Chad, Denise, Chalsie, Cody, Laura, Donny, Tiffany, Ethan, Desi, Danett, Miranda and Cari; 45 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Hagen, Myrna Lundby, and brother, Ellis Berg.
Lorraine was preceded in death by husband, Milo; her parents, Franz and Myrtle; sister, Carol Ann Berg; brother-in-law, Arvin Hagen; sister-in law, Carol Ann Berg; grandson, Travis Gunlikson, and son-in-law, Philip Anderson.
In keeping with Lorraine’s wishes cremation has taken place. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND. Inurnment will be in the Scandia Churchyard Cemetery, southwest of Grenora, ND in the Spring 2023.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
