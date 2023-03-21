Loretta Engebretson .jpg

Loretta Engebretson

Loretta Engebretson, 82, of Williston, passed away, with her family at her side, at the CHI St. Alexus Medical Center in Bismarck on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 25, at the Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jon Wellumson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.



