Loretta Engebretson, 82, of Williston, passed away at the St. Alexus Medical Center in Bismarck on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Friday, March 24, 2023
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
Mar 24
Family Service
Friday, March 24, 2023
7:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
Mar 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 25, 2023
1:00PM
Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC
1213 3rd Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
