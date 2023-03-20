Loretta Engebretson, 82 Mar 20, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Loretta Engebretson, 82, of Williston, passed away at the St. Alexus Medical Center in Bismarck on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023.Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Loretta or leave condolences for her family. To send flowers to the family of Loretta Engebretson, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Mar 24 Visitation Friday, March 24, 2023 9:00AM-7:00PM Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel 112 4th Street East Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Mar 24 Family Service Friday, March 24, 2023 7:00PM Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel 112 4th Street East Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Family Service begins. Mar 25 Funeral Service Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:00PM Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC 1213 3rd Ave W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Load comments Most Popular Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified Police investigating stabbing; suspect in custody Sheriff's office resumes missing person investigation Police pursue fleeing vehicle; driver in custody Williston school district eyes expansion to ease overcrowding Williston partners with Gate City Bank to help homeowners Lyons and Ensrud join American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston Filipino restaurant coming to North Dakota Athlete of the Week Kara Hansen Blizzard warning issued for Northern North Dakota