Lorenz (Mutts) Sowitch, 94

Lorenz (Mutts) Sowitch died on June 25, 2020 at Brookdale North Assisted Living in Loveland, CO at the age of 94. He was born July 6, 1925 to Lorenz and Frida Sowitch and lived in Williston until he moved to Colorado in 2012. He married the love of his life, Lorene Gilborn, on August 11, 1945 and they were together until her death in 2013. He was a volunteer firefighter and the manager of various truck stops in the area. In retirement, Mutts & Lorene enjoyed many happy moments fishing and golfing at their lake house in Paradise Point. Mutts is survived by two sons Lou (Holly) Sowitch of Loveland, CO and Les (Andrea) Sowitch of Denver, CO as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was loved so deeply by all and will be greatly missed by his family.
Services will be held on Friday, July 10 at 10am - Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loveland, CO