Lorene Sutton, 82, of Williston, ND passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND.
Lorene Doris Sutton was born June 20, 1940 in McVille, ND, the 4th child of Johnnie and Emma (Geres) Olson. As a young girl she was her mother’s best helper. Taking care of her invalid brother and the other younger siblings and even doing so for a time alone when her mother was very ill. When her mother got well, they both started work at the Mercy Hospital and helped support the family. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended school in Williston, ND.
She married Allen Sutton on January 16, 1960 in Williston, ND and became his partner in farming and ranching on the family homestead. Lorene loved all aspects of farming and ranching. From tending to her flock of chickens, orphaned lambs and calves, to gardening and preparing delicious meals for guests or anyone who happened to stop by. Every Friday she would go on her egg route delivering up to 100 dozen eggs.
Lorene was also a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and making crafts.
Over the years she served on the Township Board and was the assessor for a time as well. She was a meticulous bookkeeper and caught the eye of some that would have liked to hire her. Lorene was generous, kind and loving, nurturing children and animals as well. There was always room for someone who needed a place to stay for as long as they liked. She also was a great help to her parents, family and elderly neighbors, taking time for them whenever possible. She was the family member who was always upbeat and ready to take on a challenge.
When she retired from farming, she and her sister opened up an antique and craft store. Lorene made countless crafts for the store and Allen took them too many auctions and flea markets to find wares. And of course, they found a garage sale or two. She also enjoyed and loved her pets, Diamond and Tiger.
In the later years, she and Allen had some memorable trips to Arizona and the Norsk Hostfest. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She loved keeping up on the families, especially enjoyed hearing news of her nieces and nephews, their children and remembering them in her daily prayers. Her faith in God was unshakable so it is a comfort to know that she is now free from pain and with her Lord. She spoke often about reuniting with her loved ones. We know that she is happy and well once again.
Lorene leaves behind her husband, Allen of 62 years; brother, Arvine Olson; sisters, Linda Sturgeon, Marcia (Jake) Stokke; nieces, Kim (Stewart) Boston, Jan (Tom) Winzenburg, Marcie (Randy Borlaug) Sturgeon, Tina (Jeff) Fjelstad, Niki (Jeff) Obie; nephews, Edward (Becky) Sturgeon, J.J. (Lexi Kueffler) Stokke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harlow Olson; sister, Marion Sibley; sister-in-law, Marion Olson; brother-in-law, Jack Sibley.
The family wants to thank the staff of CHI Medical Center for the wonderful care over the years, the ambulance crew for their quick response always, the Staff at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home for their help and kindness during this time. Also for those who visited and brought in food while she was homebound and helped out in various ways.
There will be a public visitation for Lorene at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Lorene’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Rick Clemes will officiate. Lorene will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Lorene’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
