221116-obit-Sutton

Lorene Sutton, 82, of Williston, ND passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND.

Lorene Doris Sutton was born June 20, 1940 in McVille, ND, the 4th child of Johnnie and Emma (Geres) Olson. As a young girl she was her mother’s best helper. Taking care of her invalid brother and the other younger siblings and even doing so for a time alone when her mother was very ill. When her mother got well, they both started work at the Mercy Hospital and helped support the family. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended school in Williston, ND.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorene Sutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments