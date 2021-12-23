Lorena Brackey, 87, of Williston, ND passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the CHI ST. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Lorena’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Reverend Josh Parris will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray, North Dakota. A Family & Friends Service will be held Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 23 rd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Lorena’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Lorena Mae Polson was born in Ray, North Dakota on June 1, 1934 to Harold and Ruth (Alspach) Polson. She was raised and educated in Ray graduating from Ray High School with the Class Of 1952.
She married James Metcalf on November 12, 1953 and they raised six children. They later divorced in 1973.
Lorena then moved to White Earth, ND where she met Loren Brackey. They were married in Stanley, ND on September 13, 1974 and continued to live in White Earth. They lived in several towns close by throughout the years, as well as in Sandpoint, ID where their son, Leon was born in 1977.
Some of Lorena’s favorite activities included cooking, camping, water slides, sledding and pretty much any other family activities. She also enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers and nurturing many of God’s creatures. Her most treasured activities were spending time with her children and grandchildren, bowling with some treasured crazy ladies and playing pinochle with anyone that was game.
Lorena is survived by her children, Pam (Roy) Lund of Rugby, ND and their children, Daniel and Timothy; Jamie (Ron) Ostberg of Haslet, TX and their children, Lance, Dustin, Jeremiah and Darbie; Wanda Nelson of Williston, ND and her children, Misty and Jennifer; Scott (Paulette) Metcalf of Devils Lake, ND and their children Casey and Brandon; Craig (Arlinda) Metcalf of Williston, ND; Cindy (Rick) Foss of Alamo, ND and their children, Naomi and Micheal; Leon (Angela) Brackey of Williston, ND and their children, Stephanie, Jordan and Kaden; sister’s, Delores Olson of Ray, ND; Gloria (Carlyle) Norby of Grenora, ND; brother, Milan (Carol) Liesener of Williston, ND; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Polson and Ruth Leisener; stepfather, Clarence Liesener; brother, Donald Polson; sister, Harlene Cole and infant grandson, Benjamin Lee Lund.