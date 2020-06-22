Loren A. Stenson, 94
Loren A. Stenson, 94, peacefully left this earth on May 30, 2020 at the Fargo VA Medical Center. He was formerly from Crosby and Williston, North Dakota.
Loren was born January 18, 1926, the son of Jacob and Blanche (Robbins) Steenson, on his parents’ homestead in Plumer Township located in Divide County, near Crosby. He was raised and educated in the area. From an early age, he assisted his parents with the operation of the family farm. He stopped out of high school to assist on the farm, but later earned his GED before entering his military service.
Loren enlisted in the United States Army in September of 1954. He proudly served his country after the Korean War with the Peacekeeping Force in Germany as a Private First Class with duties as a Medical Aidman. He was honorably discharged August of 1956. While in the Army, Loren’s last name was misspelled from Steenson to Stenson, which he kept for the remainder of his life.
Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Williston and was employed with CE Natco. His duties included roustabout work with primarily building oil tanks.
In March of 1958, Loren was united in marriage to Maxine L. Hauge at Bethlehem Church of rural New Town. The couple made their home on his parents’ homestead in rural Crosby. To this union 3 children were born. The couple later divorced.
Loren moved back to Williston in 1978 and became employed with CE Natco again, where he remained until his retirement in 1991. Loren was united in marriage to Peggy Fougner from 1983-1984, and was then widowed. Loren was united in marriage to Patricia Christopherson from 1984-2007, and was then widowed.
While in Crosby he was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Crosby Curling Club, served on the Divide County School Board and as the Plumer Township Assessor. While in Williston he was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge, and the Veterans of Foreign War.
Loren enjoyed dancing, bowling, and was an avid curler, participating into his 80’s. His Williston Basin curling team won the National Senior Men’s Bonspiel in 1987. Loren loved growing up, working, and spending time on the farm. He was proud of the fact that his parents’ homestead farm has stayed in the family with his son Lee and family now residing there. Loren also assisted Lee on the farm well into his 80’s. He was always happy to spend time with his family and friends. He was known for his saying “Thanks for stoppin’!” He will be greatly missed.
In his final years, Loren lived at the Arbor House and Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, and Elim and Rosewood on Broadway in Fargo. Loren loved to play cards. He enjoyed his daily games of “Crazy Eights” and played up until his final days. Loren also enjoyed reminiscing and looking at his photos of family and friends. He was proud of his family.
tLoren was preceded in death by his parents; wives Peggy and Patricia; brother Clayton Steenson; and sisters-in-law Dorie Steenson and Jean Steenson.
A private memorial service is being arranged by the family. Burial will be at Troy cemetery of rural Crosby.
Memorials may be given in Loren’s name to the Troy cemetery of rural Crosby or a charity of choice.
A special thank you to his caregivers at Rosewood, especially to his favorite caregiver Jackie, who we will forever be grateful to for her compassion and love given to our Dad. Also, a huge thank you to the Medical Unit staff at the Fargo VA Hospital for the great care given in the final 3 weeks of his life.