Lola Mae Stewart (Hartsoch) Emerson Vulles, 91

Lola Mae Stewart (Hartsoch) Emerson Vulles, March 2, 2023, in Kalispell, MT left this world at 91 years and 1 day on March 2, 2023 in Kalispell, MT. She was born March 1, 1932 in Ray, ND. She was the last remaining child of Charles E “Doc” Stewart and Charlotte “Lottie” Hartsoch.

Lola grew up living in the greater Ray, ND area. She moved with family to Ronan, MT mid sophomore school year 1948. Attending Ronan High School, she met Billy “Punk” Emerson. They were married after graduation, August 1950.



