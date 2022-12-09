221211-obit-Sneva

A woman of title has passed from our realm. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend are titles that Lois wore with pride and love. Lois was a woman of grace, beauty, an easy smile, and a huge heart. Her family was foremost in her life, but she also graciously served her church, community, and local benevolent and social clubs.

Growing up, as a child of the depression, she was no stranger to hardship, but she didn’t allow that to rule her life. Intelligence, work ethic, and a strong moral character formed her resolve to build a better life. After high school, Lois joined the Women’s Army Corp Band as a trumpeter and toured the lower 48 states. Later in her life she used those musical skills to call Taps at military funerals and American Legion functions. After military service came a course in business, which served as a valuable resource in life.

