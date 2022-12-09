A woman of title has passed from our realm. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend are titles that Lois wore with pride and love. Lois was a woman of grace, beauty, an easy smile, and a huge heart. Her family was foremost in her life, but she also graciously served her church, community, and local benevolent and social clubs.
Growing up, as a child of the depression, she was no stranger to hardship, but she didn’t allow that to rule her life. Intelligence, work ethic, and a strong moral character formed her resolve to build a better life. After high school, Lois joined the Women’s Army Corp Band as a trumpeter and toured the lower 48 states. Later in her life she used those musical skills to call Taps at military funerals and American Legion functions. After military service came a course in business, which served as a valuable resource in life.
She was a woman of many talents, herding four kids and all that goes with that job, as well as a position in the credit union, the Farmers Union insurance office, and on the farm, alongside Duane. Lois was an excellent cook, family nurse, keeper of all pets that kids dragged home (except snakes), a seamstress and an artist. Along with all the work, she was fun. Summers found us at Brush Lake, swimming, boating, and skiing. Between haying and harvest we embarked on many memorable camping and fishing trips into the wilds of Canada. Winter was time for sledding, skating, and snowmobiling.
Lois and Duane enjoyed sixty three years of marriage. They began family life in a two story house in Grenora and later built their dream home on their farm acreage four miles out of town. Many happy gatherings took place within those walls, places she made into a home. After “retirement” they traveled in their motorhome, fished, enjoyed grandchildren, fished some more, and flew in their airplane, camped and visited friends. A full life by any measure.
Lois is survived by her husband, Duane Sneva; four children, Connie Herberg (Jon, deceased), Craig Sneva (Mary), Scott Sneva, Darrin Sneva (Shelly); five grandchildren, Sarah Wheeldon, Shannon Smith, Shawn Sneva, Brandon Sneva, and Alex Sneva, and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Luverne Chapman ; and three grandsons, Robert, Daryn and Eric Herberg.
And so, we remember a remarkable woman. In every life she touched, she left something special. That special something is to be shared. Lois would want you to pass it on and pay it forward.
“Remember me beautiful
Remember me young
Remember me smiling
My facе towards the sun
Remembеr me happy
When you remember what was
Oh, but most of all Remember my love"
by Brandy Clark
There will be a public visitation for Lois at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 12-4PM. A Family service will take place following the visitation at 4PM. Lois’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the St. Olaf Church in Grenora, ND. Pastor Joshua Parris will officiate. Lois will be laid to rest in Grenora Cemetery in Grenora, North Dakota.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Lois’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
