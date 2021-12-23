Lois May Boeck, 92, of Williston, ND passed away quietly in her sleep on December 19, 2021, at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston.
Lois was born May 17, 1929 in Stanley, ND to Oliver and Amanda Thompson. She was raised on the Thompson family farm outside of Stanley, and graduated from Stanley High School.
On March 17, 1951, Lois met her future husband-to-be, Vincent Boeck on a blind date set up by her twin sister, Lorraine Thompson and Eldon Boeck, who was Vincent's brother. On June 28, 1953, Lois married Vincent in a double wedding ceremony, with Lorraine also marrying Eldon.
The new couple initially settled in Minot, ND, and then moved to Williston in 1959.
Lois was primarily a homemaker, but she did spend a few years as an Amway sales representative in the early years of her marriage, and served Hot Lunch at the Lewis and Clark grade school while her 3 sons were students there.
Lois enjoyed working in the garden they planted every year in the backyard of their home, and tending to the flowers that she would plant around the house every year. She enjoyed baking, almost as much as her 3 sons who enjoyed her baking because they were the beneficiaries of getting to eat all those goodies. She liked to cook a big meal for Sunday dinner after the family returned home from church. Lois was a very active church member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston, and held a number of offices there over the years. Both Lois and Vincent attended as many of their 3 sons' sporting events as possible.
Lois will be sorely missed by her children, Duane (Marie) Boeck and their sons, Nicholas and Jordan; David Boeck; Curtis (Nora) Boeck; her siblings, Gladys Grinolds, Milfred Thompson, Carol Lounsberry, Ardis Rice, Sharon (Gene) Cvancara; numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Amanda; husband, Vincent; siblings, Myrtle Dunn, Mabel Baldon, Gerald Thompson, Leona (Hersel) Boline and Lorraine Abbey.
Lois’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 9:00 am to service time at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Lois’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkerson.com
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.