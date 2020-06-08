Lois L. Ough, 90 formerly of Williston, ND, more recently of Woodbury, MN passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Woodbury, MN. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Lois’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM and Friday, June 12, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Lois’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing
Lois Lorraine Holm was born June 19th, 1929, near Wakonda, South Dakota to Wiggo and Elenora (Christensen) Holm. When she was 8 years old they moved to Viborg, South Dakota where she was raised, graduating in 1947 from Viborg High School. After graduation she worked for a short time in Rapid City, S.D., then moved to Minneapolis, MN where she worked for Northwest Airlines in the mail department and then at the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper. It was in Minneapolis where she met Robert Ough.
On June 19th, 1949, Lois was united in marriage to Robert L. Ough in Viborg, South Dakota. Four children were born to this union. They resided in Williston until Bob’s job with Amerada Hess transferred them to Charlson, Watford City, Tioga, and then back to Williston in 1970. After her marriage Lois worked at Joseph’s Ready to Wear and later, after the children were grown, at Leon’s Jewelry.
Lois was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and also served as assistant treasurer for a few years. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking and baking, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards, especially with the grandchildren. Lois and Bob enjoyed traveling in their retirement years. Lois was known by family and friends as a conscientious homemaker, dedicated volunteer and fun-loving neighbor, who loved a good joke or tease.
In the fall of 2014, Lois and Bob relocated to Woodbury, Minnesota to be near family. In the last couple of years, Lois suffered from the debilitating effects of Lewy Body dementia. She was released from her suffering on Friday morning, June 5 and reunited with Bob and son, Greg, in God’s loving and eternal arms.
Lois is survived by children, Bruce (Charlene) Ough, Debra Sellheim, and Steve (Linda) Ough; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Gregory Paul; parents; brothers, Glenn, Gordon, Leonard and Ralph Holm and her sister, Nina Pontiff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be designated for the Gregory Ough Endowed Scholarship Fund at Dakotas United Methodist Foundation in Mitchell, South Dakota or the Gregory Ough Scholarship at the Coyote Foundation in Williston.