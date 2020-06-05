Lois L. Ough, 90 formerly of Williston, ND, more recently of Woodbury, MN passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Woodbury, MN. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
