Lois “Joan” Fladeland, 82
Lois “Joan” Fladeland, 82, of Stanley, ND passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ascension Health in Fargo, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Joan’s Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND. Father Jason Signalness will be officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Visitation will be from 12-6 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND and an hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Joan’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.