Lois Blocker, 93

Lois Blocker passed away at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate and interment will be at St. Marks Cemetery in Tuscon, AZ at a later date.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home from 9-5 and an hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
Lois Elva Gregory was born at home to Howard and Mabel (Smith) Gregory on January 20, 1929 in Maloy, Iowa. At the age of 12, Lois moved with her family to Boone, Iowa. She attended school in Boone and graduated from Boone High School at the age of 15.
Lois met her future husband Edwin William Blocker, Jr while attending classes at Iowa State University. They were married on February 28, 1946 and made their home in Ames, Iowa. Sons Edwin and Steven were born while they lived in Ames and her husband finished his education.
Lois was proud to be a homemaker and raise her family as she moved with her husband to new cities across the country, as Ed continued his education and explored different job opportunities in engineering. Their travels took them to Seattle, Washington where daughters Gail and Pamela were born; Encino, California where daughter Deborah was born; and then on to East Windsor, Connecticut; Traverse City, Michigan; Reston, Virginia; and finally to retirement in Tucson, Arizona.
Following her husband’s death in 2010, Lois remained in Tucson until 2015, when she made the decision to move to Williston, North Dakota to be closer to her daughter Deborah and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In 2020 she became a resident at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Throughout Lois’s life, she chose to devote her time to her husband and children. She was a tremendous cook, an accomplished seamstress who sewed her childrens’ school clothes, loved to garden and was very vocal about her faith and raised her children to also follow their faith and taught them the importance of supporting their church. She served on numerous school boards and church boards, taught Sunday School, and volunteered in many local organizations. For 10 years in Reston, Virginia, after her youngest daughter left home, she began teaching Kindergarten at a local Montessori school. At the time of her death she was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Lois is survived by her son Steve (Karen) Blocker of Charlotte, North Carolina and her daughter Debbie of Williston, North Dakota, eight grandchildren Scott Blocker, Darcie Lewis, Tim (Jennifer) Lewis, Jason (Michelle) Lewis, Amanda Johnson (Matt Sanner), Jessica (Bob Huckeby) Brown, Melissa (Mike) Kendall, Cassandra (Justin) Metras; eighteen great grandchildren Kali Herreras, Fulton Herreras, Matthew Lewis, Nathan Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Madelyn Lewis, Ian Keck (Liz Nice), Emma Keck, Sophie Johnson, Harper Johnson, Wyatt Huckeby, Morgan Huckeby, Kiley Kendall, Brodey Kendall, Korey Kendall, David Metras, Owen Metras, Ellen Metras: one great great granddaughter Mara Keck, sister Millie Logue of Boone, Iowa, sister in law Sandra Brown of Aurora, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin William Blocker, Jr., infant siblings Howard, Edward, May, and Nettie Gregory, brother Lloyd Gregory, sister in law Trudy Gregory, brother in law John Logue, brother in law Curtis Blocker, son Edwin William Blocker III, daughters Gail Elizabeth Lewis, Pamela Ann LaMore; son in law, Timothy Brown; grandsons Christopher Blocker and Matthew Lewis, great grandson Bradley Lund.
Lois loved to say “who could ever have imagined the family we would create when Ed and I fell in love”. She will be remembered for her love of family, the strength of her faith, her patience and sense of humor.