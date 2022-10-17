Lois Blocker, 93

Lois Blocker passed away at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate and interment will be at St. Marks Cemetery in Tuscon, AZ at a later date.

