Lois Baker, 85
Lois Evelyn (Mays) Baker, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 7, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
Her funeral will be celebrated Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate and interment will follow in the Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston. The service will be livestreamed at www.evesoncoughlin.com.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM and at the church on Wednesday for the hour preceding the funeral. A family service, open to the public, will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, August 10.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Lois or leave condolences for her family.
Lois was born December 18, 1935 at the Deaconess Hospital in Havre, Montana to Francis and Helen (Smith) Mays. She met F. Dan Baker working at the Havre Theater. They married June 19, 1954 at Van Orsdell Methodist Church in Havre. She was a young bride, 18, a junior in high school and Dan was 22. They lived in a small camper in her parents’ backyard for the first few months of marriage. She continued with high school for part of her senior year until becoming pregnant. They were blessed with their first child, Paul, the following summer. They moved in July of 1956 when Dan was transferred to the Williston Gambles Store. Their second son, Duane, came along later that year. In 1957, Gambles offered Dan a promotion and they moved to Minot just in time for the third bundle of joy to come along, Tom. She was kept pretty busy taking care of those three active boys, but there was more to come. After moving back to Williston, which would be Dan and Lois’s forever home, Ray and Sue joined the family. It was important to Lois to graduate from high school before her kids, so she completed her GED in 1972, a year before Paul graduated.
Faith United Methodist Church played a huge part in Lois’s faith journey. She made sure all her children were versed in Bible stories. They were in church faithfully and guided in the ways of Christianity in all aspects of life. She was a member of United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School and Bible School. She helped at the church bazaars and Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinners. She supported the camping programs and the family loved attending family camps at Wesley Acres.
Lois and Dan enjoyed camping and often planned family vacations at various campgrounds. We loved hiking and canoeing, toting those canoes around on top of our pop-up camper or the old station wagon. The boys were encouraged to join Boy Scouts and many times our trips coincided with camping with the scouts. Traveling throughout Montana was a joy for the family, giving us time to build lifelong relationships with our extended family. The family loved spending time at their Blacktail cabin. About 20 years of fabulous 4th of July light shows were spent around the campfire at Blacktail. They continued their love of camping with the Good Sam Camper Club in their retirement years.
Lois and Dan loved to travel. They were able to see many parts of the United States. They also traveled overseas to Spain, Norway, Israel and a Caribbean Cruise. In their retirement years, they traveled to Florida and Louisiana with the NOMADS, a United Methodist volunteer-in-mission group.
Lois was a hard-working stay at home mom while the kids were young. She taught her kids to cook and bake. She was an excellent seamstress. Once the nest emptied out, she got a job with the Wilder family at Model Cleaners. Later she worked to become certified as a CNA at Bethel Home. She loved caring for others. Lois and Dan delivered Meals on Wheels to seniors and others in need for the past 20 years. Her volunteer spirit continued when Faith Church began their Saturday evening GIFT meal program. She worked in the kitchen, cleaning tables and greeting the guests as the church fed the hungry during the Bakken Oilfield Boom. She and Dan continued serving until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic of March 2020.
Lois is survived by her husband Dan; sons, Paul (Debbie), Duane (Debra), Tom (Melody), Ray (Sarah); daughter, Sue Angermeier (Elmer); twelve grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren; brother, Harvey (Francis) Mays of Valdosta, Georgia; sister, Olive (Mark) Anderson of Missoula, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; half-brother, Nathan Mays; mother-in-law, Ruth Baker; great-grandson, Lucian Perry.
In lieu of plants and flowers, Lois’s family requests that all memorials be given to the charity of ones choice.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.