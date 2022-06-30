Lois Anne Papineau, 91
Lois Anne Papineau, 91, of Williston, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the funeral service.
There will be a viewing at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday, July 5, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday. There will be a family service open to the public at 5:00 PM on Tuesday evening at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Lois Anne Long Brevik Papineau was born June 7, 1931, on a farmstead south of Epping to George Long and Stella (Lind) Long. She was raised on a farm, went to Twelve Mile School for her elementary schooling and graduated from Epping High School in 1949. She was part of a girls basketball team that won the district tournament and played in the state tournament.
Lois attended Minot State College for one year graduating with a teaching certificate. She taught at Howe school for two years but stopped when she met the love of her life. She married Marlin Brevik on June 10, 1951. Marlin was in the Army and was stationed at Fairbanks, Alaska, where Lois went with him for one year. They came back to live on the family farm. Marlin passed away on April 14, 1970, but Lois continued to run the family farm.
Marlin and Lois had four children: Carol Anne (Jim) Baldwin, Jerry (Jeanne) Brevik, Lyjean Smith, and Thomas (Cindy) Brevik.
On May 24, 1986, Lois married Lloyd Papineau and gained five stepchildren: Philip (Sharon) Papineau, Kerry (Gunay) Raghib, Steven Papineau, Jerome Papineau, and Kristi (Todd) Pesek.
Lois served on many boards including ASCS, Bethel Home, Epping Church Council, Farmers Union County and Buffalo Trails Museum. She served as the secretary/treasurer for Epping Senior Citizens in 1996 and still held that position. Lois loved to visit with friends and family. A favorite pastime of hers was to attend auction sales.
Surviving Lois are her children; step-children; sister, Lyla (Floyd) Semenko; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Lois truly enjoyed spending time with her family and loved them all!
Preceding Lois in death were husband, Marlin Brevik; husband, Lloyd Papineau; parents, George and Stella Long; son-in-law, Randy Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Mona and Glenn Brevik; in-laws, Knut and Ana Brevik, Ray and Evelyn Brevik, Don and Gloria Brevik.
Memorials can be sent to Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center or a charity of your choice.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Lois or leave condolences for her family.