Lloyd Milton Tysse, 76
Lloyd Milton Tysse, 76, passed away January 20, 2020 in Cottage Grove, MN from complications of Alzheimer’s. A celebration of life service is being planned for June in Crosby, ND.
Lloyd was born on August 29, 1943, in Crosby, to John and Olga (Sims) Tysse. He grew up in Crosby and considered Divide County his favorite place on earth. He graduated from Crosby High School in 1961. He volunteered for service in the U.S. Army and served for two years in Germany. After returning home, he graduated from Minot State University.
He married Sherry Zander in 1974, after assuming he’d remain a bachelor, and often called her the “love of his life” and “the best decision I ever made.” Lloyd’s career was with the Job Service of North Dakota in Williston. He retired in 1999, started Tysse Painting Service as he had learned his father’s profession, and continued that legacy.
His two red-headed daughters were his joy. He was a supportive and loving father which transitioned him well to the role of a loving and doting grandfather to all of his red-headed grandchildren.
Lloyd had a variety of hobbies including curling, hunting, fishing, growing roses, golfing, and woodworking, and loved time with others in those endeavors. Lloyd was a kind man, always ready with a good story and would make anyone smile if he could. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry, and their two daughters, Amber (Jeff) Lippert of Cottage Grove, MN, and granddaughters Ali and Ava; Heather (Greg) Kasowski of Bismarck, and grandchildren Eli, Annalee, and Evan Lloyd; Lloyd’s siblings John Tysse of Crosby, Marlys (Bruce) Haakedahl of Salinas, CA, Arthur (Sandy) Tysse of Bozeman, MT, and Ilene (Dale) Howard of Crosby. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Maelee Kasowski, his parents, and his sister, Orlynn. In lieu of flowers, the Lloyd Tysse Memorial has been set up at the Bank of Tioga in Crosby to fund a memorial bench to be placed at the Crosby Country Club; or donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association MN-ND in his honor.