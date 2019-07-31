Lloyd J. Falcon Sr. 84, of Trenton, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday evening, July 26, 2019.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Greg Luger will officiate and burial of his cremated remains will take place at a later date in the Trenton Cemetery.
An Evening Vigil and Rosary will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Lloyd J. Falcon Sr. was born on November 4, 1934 in Williston, ND to Peter F. and Josephine (Turcotte) Falcon.
Lloyd was united in marriage to Sylvia Mae Zaste in Williston, ND. They made their home in Trenton, ND where they raised their family.
Lloyd worked for the Great Northern Railway for several years. He also worked at Natwick Roofing Company. In his later years, he worked at Trenton Indian Services Area. He loved playing music, and for a while he played guitar alongside his father, Pete Falcon. He also played fiddle sitting down on Fay Crush Grand Ole Opry at the TV towers west of Williston on Wednesday nights for $10.00 per evening. Lloyd also learned to play fiddle at a later date. He loved helping his son, Lonnie flip vehicles. He had a nickname on the Trading Post on 660 KEYZ – as the “Chevy Man”.
He is survived by his four sons, Lonnie (Avis) Falcon, Keith Falcon, Travis J. of Trenton, Lloyd Jr (Jan) of Rolla, ND; three daughters, Wanda (Bill) Lueck, of Sun Lakes, AZ, Julie Drummer Mute (Gary Gross) of Trenton, ND, Renice (Mike) of Trenton, ND; many grand-children and great grand-children.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; parents, Peter F. and Josephine (Turcotte) Falcon; sisters, Jeanette Zaste, Cecilia Williamson, Jane LaDue, Florence Wegley; brothers, Alvin (Chi-Bob) Falcon, Eugene Falcon, Peter Falcon, Lawrence Falcon.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1st from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral mass at the church on Friday, August 2nd.
