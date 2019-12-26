Lloyd Edward Sundby, 71

Lloyd Edward Sundby died of natural causes in his home near Glasgow on 23 December 2019. The “ol’ kid from Glasgow” spent about 35 years on “The North Ten” property.
Lloyd was born the fourth child of Orvin and Isabelle (Bakkum) Sundby 3 October 1948 in Glasgow, MT, the ninth child of Orvin’s children and always the “baby” of the family.
Lloyd graduated from Glasgow High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Army in 1968, spending ‘69-’71 stationed in Germany. He attended auctioneer school. L.E. then worked for Tumpane at Glasgow Air Force Base where he also became chief of law enforcement on the base.
Lloyd met a new teacher, fresh out of Eastern Montana College, Linda Jane Nash from Columbus, MT, who taught at the South Side School. Lloyd and Linda married in 1972.They welcomed sons Wade in 1975 and Myles in 1978.
Lloyd then became a deputy for the Valley County Sheriff Department and then an investigator for VCSD. L.E. was a valued officer, as his partner Dick Britzman said that you “knew he had your back covered.”
Lloyd was an Army National Guardsman from 1978-2007. After years as a part-time soldier, Lloyd served in the Guard full time in supply as a Readiness/Training/Operations NCO for the Cavalry, the Field Artillery, and then the Military Police. Glasgow Armory soldiers didn’t dare mess up his sparkling drill floor. Throughout his distinguished time in the Army and MT Army National Guard he continuously molded soldiers into men. Lloyd’s last deployment was to Fort Richardson, Alaska with the 484th MP’s from ‘04-’06. Lloyd earned numerous ribbons and recognitions in his 31 years of service, including being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for military service.
Lloyd volunteered with the Long Run Fire Department for many years with many friends who called him “cupcake”, retiring as a chief of the department.
Lloyd returned to law enforcement in 2008 as a probation and parole technician for the Montana Department of Corrections. He served at the Valley County office until 2017. He also provided security as an officer for Hi-Line Security in St. Marie.
Lloyd also molded many boys into young men. All those who worked with LloydE may remember the advice that sometimes “shappens”, but always “... and we proceeded on” like Captain Clark said.
Lloyd and Linda spent many weekends with friendly neighbors who became family. After a day of deer or elk hunting, the lid to the fifth was tossed away. L.E. could be found stoking the wood stove at home in the winter. His favorite pet was his boxer Titan, who would ride on the 4-wheeler snowplow with him. Lloyd could be found in the summers at Fort Peck, camping and fishing with many dear friends. Evenings around the campfire may find the hat “cocked and locked” and ready for a good time.
“Pretty Boy Lloyd” proudly displayed the U.S. flag and much military and fire-fighting insignia on his person, his home, and his vehicles. L.E. was a member of the American Legion and the First Lutheran Church. He was one of Dale Earnhardt’s biggest fans and excitedly attended a few NASCAR races. He kept busy in retirement working with leather and diamond willow carving. Many of us are lucky to have a piece of leatherwork or a diamond willow lamp or a walking stick hand-crafted by LloydE.
Not only was he Grandpa to his five Sundby grandchildren, LloydE became known as Grandpa to young friends.
Lloyd’s survivors include his wife of 47 years Linda Nash Sundby; son Wade (Brenna Billingsley) of Glasgow; son Myles (Jennifer Berg) and children Isabelle, Tyson, Rylan, Brynn, and Chania of Maddock, ND; sister Myrna Blatter of Great Falls; sister-in-law Becky (Roger) Woltermann of Lewistown; brother-in-law Gary (Laurie) Nash of Absarokee; brother-in-law David (Julie) Nash of Billings; mother-in-law Dorothy Trask of Lewistown; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins; special friends Teddi Seiler; Doug Seiler; Rachel Seiler; Walt (Bonnie) Bell and daughters Riley and Cessna.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lorraine Spaulding; sister Darlene Monson, sister Lois Hermanson; brother Elroy Sundby; brother Orvin Sundby, Jr.; sister Shirley Strom; sister Joan Bekkedahl; and special friend Jim Seiler.
Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be 28 December at 4:30 pm at the First Lutheran Church in Glasgow with a reception following at the VFW. The family suggests memorials be made to the Long Run Fire Department or to the Glasgow VFW. L.E.’s family would like to express its appreciation to the VCSD and the LRVFD for the special treatment and professional service. Online condolences may be made on the Bell Mortuary website.