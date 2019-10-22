Lloyd Braaten, 91
Lloyd Braaten was born September 14, 1928 in Williston, ND to Christ and Asta Braaten. He passed away at home in Fort Morgan, CO on October 19, 2019 with family at his side. Lloyd grew up on a farm west of Williston, he attended Round Prairie Grade School and later worked at Farmers Union Lumber Company and later would purchase the family farm. On June 25, 1950 he married Maybelle Hegge. He was a member of the Moose and Elks Lodges. He served on the board of Round Prairie Township, Farmers Union Lumber Company and Cenex Oil. Earlier in life he was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors and had a true appreciation for wildlife. He recently moved to Fort Morgan, CO and is survived by his wife, and 5 children, Gay Ann Graybill, Terry Braaten, Tammy Sedlock(Jim), Greg Braaten and Teressa Sobieck(Craig) as well as 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Benny and Cliff Braaten, Leona Holsweger and twin sister, Lorraine Larson. There will be an inurnment later, arrangements by Heer Mortuaries in Fort Morgan, CO.
