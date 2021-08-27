Linwood L. Taylor, 86, of San Diego, California, passed away on July 30, 2021, at home in the care of his family and hospice.
Born October 10, 1934 to Cecil and Pearl (Larson) Taylor in Alexander, North Dakota, Lynn was raised and educated there. After high school and serving his enlistment in the Navy, Lynn worked heavy construction. He met his wife, Nancy (Flinn), while working near her home-town in 1961; they married the next year. One of his favorite achievements was as project manager in Colorado for the last piece of 4-lane interstate highway that connected Omaha and Denver: east to west.
Lynn’s first passion was his family; he was an avid gardener and reader, enjoyed fishing and boating as as well as camping with family and friends. A man of faith, Lynn was always active in his church until his health declined.
In addition to his wife, Lynn is survived by children Terri McCarthy, Scott (Tammy) Taylor, and Kerri (Arturo) Taylor, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren, as well as sister Lois (Mike) Melbye, and brother Jim (Cindy) Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Leland Taylor.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 30, 2021 at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, as well as scattering of ashes at his grandparents’ farm in North Dakota at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Children of Peace International (COPI), Loveland, Colorado
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA