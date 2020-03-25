Linus Leo Eder, 90
Linus Leo Eder, 90, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, Montana.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place and burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Linus or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
