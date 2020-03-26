Linus Leo Eder, 90, of Williston, ND, passed away Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT.
Due to the Coronavirus, a Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors. No visitation or vigil will take place.
Linus Leo Eder was born on December 29, 1929 to Joseph and Mary (Portner) Eder in Breckenridge, MN. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1947. He was active in all sports.
Linus worked for the Great Northern Railroad until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on February 28, 1952. He took his basic Infantry and Combat Engineering training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO., where he was named outstanding trainee of their company. He then served in the Korean War Conflict with the Combat Engineers where he was also named outstanding soldier of their company. After the cease fire, he was assigned to Hq. Company 552nd EBD in the S-3 section. He was discharged on February 21, 1954 and spent 8 years in the Reserve. Linus was proud of his military service because he was able to serve even though he was visually impaired in his right eye. Medals he received were the Army Commendation, Good Conduct, National Defense, Korean Service with two Bronze Service Stars and United Nations. From the Korean government he received the Korean War Medal and the ROK Presidential Unit Citation.
Linus was united in marriage to Ruth Mary Green at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson, ND, on August 7, 1952 before he left for Korea. To this union 5 children were born. Ruth passed away October 26, 2007.
After his discharge from the service, Linus attended North Dakota State College of Science and received an Associate Degree in Graphic Arts. He graduated with honors, was President of the Student Body and Captain of his basketball team. He played in the first televised basketball game in ND against MSU Moorhead. In 2004 he received the Golden Wildcat Award.
Linus began working for the Williston Daily Herald in June 1956 as Commercial Printing Manager. He worked for the Herald for 38 years and retired in 1994. He came back part-time for another 6 years. He then worked part-time at Ink Spot Printing for 12 years owned by his good friends, Dennis & Bev Forthun. He also worked part-time at night at The Liquor Hut for 25 years to help put his children through college. Linus was 83 years young when he fully retired!
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston where he sang in the church choir for 20 years and was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Linus was deeply rooted in his Catholic faith. He believed in the power of the Rosary and prayed it daily. You could always count on him to pray for someone. Linus was a life member of the American Legion (Commander, 1967), Veterans of Foreign War, Disabled American Veterans (Commander, 1981), National Trench Rats, and belonged to Voiture 360 of the 40&8 and the Moose Lodge. He was a 16 ½ gallon blood donor with the Red Cross.
Linus loved to hunt and fish, bowl with his wife and he played on an adult co-ed volleyball team with his children Bryan and Joan and his son-in-law Kelly. Watching his children and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events kept him busy. His home was the central hub for cards and games. He dearly loved his wife and family.
Linus is survived by two sons, Bryan Eder, Williston and Charles (Julie) Eder, Bismarck, three daughters, Joan (Kelly) Larson, Williston, Beth (Byron) Helgeson, Bismarck and Sara (Doran) Eberle, Bismarck; grandchildren, Seth Helgeson, Bismarck, Saul (Emily) Helgeson, Kalispell, MT, Kade (Jennifer) Larson, Williston, Aislinn (Shawn) Egge, Williston, Carrie Eder, San Antonio, TX, Benjamin Eder, Minot, Gracia Eder and Greta Eder, Williston, Kieran and Cortland Eberle, Bismarck, great-grandchildren, Connor & Logan Helgeson, Baila & Hayes Egge, Adaline & Felicity Larson, sister-in-law Edy Green, New Hope, MN and brother-in-law Gerald Stange, Brooklyn Park, MN, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Maurice, sisters Mary Eder and Shirley Roeder, sisters-in-law Sarah Heig, Lois Stange and Catherine Eder, brothers-in-law Edmond Green Jr. and Dennis Roeder, father and mother-in-law Edmond and Helene Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Joseph’s Catholic School Educational Foundation, St. Joseph’s Church or the local DAV chapter.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Linus or leave condolences for his family.
