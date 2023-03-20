Linda Wold, 78 Mar 20, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linda Wold, 78, of Watford City, ND passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Sanford Health Hospital in Bismarck, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City is assisting the family.Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Wold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified Police investigating stabbing; suspect in custody Sheriff's office resumes missing person investigation Police pursue fleeing vehicle; driver in custody Williston school district eyes expansion to ease overcrowding Williston partners with Gate City Bank to help homeowners Lyons and Ensrud join American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston Filipino restaurant coming to North Dakota Athlete of the Week Kara Hansen Blizzard warning issued for Northern North Dakota