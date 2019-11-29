Linda Renae Orvedal, 71, of Cando, ND passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Towner County Medical Center in Cando, ND. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando, ND with Pastor Jeff Peters officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.
