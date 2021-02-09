Linda (McGeehan-Grandbois) Thoreson
On Tuesday January 26th 2021 Linda Thoreson, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 in Loveland CO.
On May 5th 1965 she married Edward Grandbois, they raised 2 sons Brian and Jason and 2 daughters Jodi and Brenda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ed, one brother and 2 grandsons.
She is survived by her children Brian, Jodi, Brenda, Jason, sister Patti, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made a Adamsoncares.com