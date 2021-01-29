Linda Lou Selby, 77

Linda Lou Selby, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Linda was born the 7th of 8 children to Martin and Clara (Nelson) Haug on November 16, 1943, Williston, ND. She attended Williston High School class of 1962. She married Jerry Selby on February 11, 1972, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo, ND and would have celebrated their 49th Anniversary on February 11th.
Upon marriage, they moved to the farm in the Buford area, while Linda continued to work at the State Highway Department until 1974.
In 1999, Linda and Jerry moved into Williston and still continued to farm until retirement.
Linda was President of the local Sons of Norway lodge, taught Sunday School at Our Redeemer’s, involved in WELCA, Worship Committee, and the Funeral Committee at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, was nominated by Gloria Dei as Mother of the Year with a celebration honoring them at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND.
Linda enjoyed gardening, crafts, drawing, painting, riding 4-wheeler, and time spent camping in the Yellowstone area. Most importantly she was “Nany” to all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even some of their friends.
Linda will be remembered by family for her heart of gold, passion for family, love of chocolate malts and caramel rolls and her fascination with Nascar racing, especially Jeff Gordon. Linda and Jerry were able to attend Nascar races at Phoenix Speedway and even purchased the Pit Pass. This was an item Linda could check off on her bucket list.
Linda leaves behind her husband, Jerry, of 49 years; son, Michael (Shelly) of Woodbury MN; favorite son-in-law, Alan Clark of Williston ND; brother, Marty (Arlis) Haug of Williston ND; sister, Darlene Sattler of San Tan Valley, AZ; sisters-in-law, Virginia Haug, Alice Schott, JeAnne Selby and Diane Lang; brother-in-law, Tom (Nancy) Selby; grandchildren, Matthew (Raycee Davidson) and Kim Clark (Stormy Day) of Williston ND and Andy Selby of Woodbury MN; her beloved dog, Mr. Moe and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Linda in death were her parents; brothers, Bernard “Bud” (Fran) Haug, Orvin Haug, LeRoy Haug; sisters, Delores (Dennis) Sampson, Shirley Ann (Leonard) Hoburka; daughter, Julie Clark; granddaughter, Amy Clark; mother and father-in-law, Homer and Alice Selby; brothers-in-law, Jim Cotes, Bill Schott, Jim Selby, Hal Lang; sister-in-law, Fran Haug.
A Funeral Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 1, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Linda’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.