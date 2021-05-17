Linda Lou Kellel, 73
Linda Lou Kellel, 73 of Williston, ND passed away Monday morning November 30, 2020 in her home. Cremation has taken place.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Interment of the cremated remains will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Linda or leave condolences for her family.
