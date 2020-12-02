Linda Lou Kellel, 73
Linda Lou Kellel, 73 of Williston, ND passed away Monday morning November 30, 2020 in her home. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date due to Covid.
Linda Lou (Axtman) Kellel was born August 31, 1947 in Rugby, ND to Leo & Regina Axtman & was the oldest sibling of 6.
In Linda’s earlier days she loved to go camping & fishing and was an avid bowler. As Linda grew older she loved to garden and work in her yard. She loved feeding her many squirrels and loved her many cats over the years.
She worked at K-mart several years and cleaned homes. Linda also worked at the Rectory at St. Joe’s Catholic Church for many years. She was an active member of St. Joe’s Church & did her best not to miss a Saturday night mass.
In 2014, Linda moved to Laughlin, NV to be close to her daughter Lynn. She loved it there very much & even enjoyed the hot weather. In 2017, Linda & Lynn moved back to Williston to be close to family. Linda loved her grandkids very much. Some of them called her Grandma Colt and others called her Crazy Grandma. Linda had no filter and said what she felt and made everyone laugh!
Linda is survived by her best friend and companion Milo (cat), her 3 children, Lynn Stevens (Marty Pederson), Steven Kellel (Nikki) & Colt Treffry (Skylar). Nine grandchildren, Blaine Stevens (Lacey), Ashley Raad (Derek), Jonathon Kellel ( Dani), Tyson Oster, Chance Treffry, Ariel Treffry, Trazelle Treffry, Tiana Treffry & Johni Treffry. Five Great Grandchildren, Sylas O’Neil, Rowan Raad, Racyn Raad, Blayne Stevens, & Westyn Kellel. Her siblings, Robert Axtman (Arla), Mike Axtman (Corey), Kathy Barndt, LeeAnn Johnson (Lenny), & Shirley Axtman.
Preceding her in death is an infant daughter, her parents Leo & Regina Axtman, John Kellel, John Treffry and her grandparents.
