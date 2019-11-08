Linda Lee Bisbee, 72, of Williston, North Dakota, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 521 13th Avenue West in Williston. Pastor Don Stackpole will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A family service open to all family and friends will be held Monday evening, November 11th at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Linda was born on March 4, 1947 to Don and Margaret (Fluker) Bisbee in Rolla, ND. Shortly after that, her family moved to Williston, ND, where she graduated from Williston High School in 1965. She began working at Mercy Medical Center in Williston at the age of 18, in the kitchen. She worked there for over 50 years, ending in the payroll department.
She was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Linda helped to lead Sunday School lessons, as well as many different Bible Study groups. She enjoyed spending time with her Bible study group and took many different trips with them. Linda also enjoyed making crafts and had a strong interest in the arts.
Linda had a very loving heart. She would help you with anything. She loved to travel, visiting many different gift shops and craft shows along the way. She knew exactly what to bring back for you after each trip.
Linda was the favorite aunt for many of her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her many nieces and nephews: Loren (Vickie) Bisbee of Wolf Point, MT; Julia (Brian) O’Connell of Tulsa, OK; Brenda (Lee) Bisbee of Tulsa, OK; Ron (Melia) Bisbee of Colorado Springs, CO; John Bisbee of Williston, ND; and Amy Lappi-Weyrauch of Williston, ND; and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Donnie, Ronnie, Charles, and Roderick; nephews Wesley Bisbee, Michael Bisbee; nieces Donette (Thayer) Bisbee, Carmen Bisbee, and many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation, the Williston Band Boosters, PO Box 2232, Williston, ND 58802-2232, or Calvary Baptist Church, 521 13th Avenue West, Williston, ND 58801.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Linda or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and Tuesday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral service. The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.