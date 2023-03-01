Memorial services for Linda Larson will be 11AM (MST) March 4th, 2023 at the Bainville Fire-hall in Bainville, Montana with Pastor Gretchen Wagner officiating. Committal services will take place in the summer of 2023 at the Arnegard Cemetery.

Linda Rose (DeTienne) Larson was born June 9, 1952 at Mercy Hospital in Williston, ND to Young and Berniece (Hammond) DeTienne. Linda grew up and attended school in Bainville, Montana graduating in 1970. After high school, she attended Billings Business College for accounting in Billings, Montana.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments