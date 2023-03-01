Memorial services for Linda Larson will be 11AM (MST) March 4th, 2023 at the Bainville Fire-hall in Bainville, Montana with Pastor Gretchen Wagner officiating. Committal services will take place in the summer of 2023 at the Arnegard Cemetery.
Linda Rose (DeTienne) Larson was born June 9, 1952 at Mercy Hospital in Williston, ND to Young and Berniece (Hammond) DeTienne. Linda grew up and attended school in Bainville, Montana graduating in 1970. After high school, she attended Billings Business College for accounting in Billings, Montana.
Linda was united in marriage to Harry Gilbert Larson on June 23, 1974. The couple first settled in Dickinson, ND; then later moved Williston, ND where they raised their family. The couple had two children together, Arthur and Berniece, then later welcomed Kris Price into the family as their own.
Linda was a social butterfly; she enjoyed bowling leagues, being a BMX mom, camping and fishing, along with reading, cross stitching, sewing, and playing cards. Let’s face it—Linda was a caregiver and knew no strangers; she would open her door to all and make them feel welcomed, The word family had nothing to do with blood relation to her! Linda worked in many different jobs in retail throughout her life, retiring from Walmart in 2012, after making many lifelong friends. Linda passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby, ND.
Linda is survived by her children: Kris (Troy) Lippert of Williston, ND; Art Larson of Crosby, ND, and Berniece (Scott) Stuefen of Elkton, SD; brother Lloyd (Peggy) DeTienne of Billings, MT; brothers-in-law Albert (Jeanne) Larson of Chester, MT, Harold (Bekki) Larson of Arnegard, ND, Jim (Alana) Larson of Arnegard, ND, and Paul Larson of Williston, ND; sisters-in-law Margret Hernandez of Miles City, MT, and Lana Larson of Havre, MT; five grandchildren Nick (Molly) Lippert, HG Brandon Stuefen, Adrian (Billy) Pitsiladis, William Stuefen, and Ethan Larson; four great grandchildren; and many treasured nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two step-mothers Florence and Bessie; mother and father-in-law Armor and Betty; brother Loren; brother-in-law Jerry; nephews Steve DeTienne and Jeff Larson.
