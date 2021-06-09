Linda J. Knapinski, 68
Linda J. Knapinski, 68, of Tioga, ND passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at White Earth Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. A dinner will follow the service. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services on Thursday.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view Linda’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.