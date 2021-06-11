Linda J. Knapinski, 68
Linda J. Knapinski, 68, of Tioga, ND passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at White Earth Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. A dinner will follow the service. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services on Thursday.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Linda Knapinski was born August 17th 1952 in North Dakota, where she lived until the family moved to Washington State. In 1968 she met and married Jack Knapinski and became a devoted and loving mother of two daughters and a son. She was a housewife until the children graduated from school.
She always partook in school activities and craft fairs. She was crafty in crocheting, sewing, painting, baking. The holidays were her favorite time of year for making homemade decorations and bake goods for all she knew.
For a brief moment she was a caretaker, but mostly she did housecleaning jobs to support her crafty habits. She always had a smile on her face and made sure you had a smile as well.
Later she moved to North Dakota to live with her mother in White Earth. For the last 7 years Linda has lived in Tioga, North Dakota.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Blanche (Schroeder) Hendrickson; father, Oliver Holen; sister, Kathy Gilmore, and son, Jack Knapinski Jr.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Lynn Arnold and Kristina Howe; brothers, Oliver Holen Jr, Donald Holen, and Michael Holen; and sister, Sandy (Holen) West. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.