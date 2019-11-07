Linda Bisbee, 72
Linda Bisbee, 72, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 521 13th Avenue West in Williston. Pastor Don Stackpole will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A family service open to all family and friends will be held Monday evening, November 11th at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Linda or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and Tuesday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.