Lillie Hought, 91
Lillie Hought, 91, of Bonetraill, ND, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at her daughters home in Palm Desert, California.
Her Celebration of Life will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment will follow in the St. Petri Cemetery in Bonetraill, ND.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday one hour before service time at the funeral home.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.
Lillie’s Celebration of Life will be LIVESTREAMED ON FACEBOOK at 1:00 PM Saturday. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and go to Everson Coughlin Funeral Home click on the EVENT, for Lillie.
Lillie Sophia (Almlie) Hought of Bonetraill, ND, age 91, was born on 6/9/29 in the family farmhouse near Brinsmade, ND to Julius and Sophie Almlie.
As a child, Lillie attended grade school in a one room country schoolhouse near Brinsmade, ND. In the winter when it was very cold her dad would hook up the horse and bobsled, which had a small heater of some sort, and give her a ride to school. She loved attending school and learning, and graduated as salutatorian from Leeds High School, Leeds, ND. Because her parents only had an 8th grade education, getting a good education became very important to her, and a value she would pass on to her children. Even though she received a scholarship to Jamestown College for the second semester, she never used it, as her family could not afford to send her for the first semester. She attended the Fargo Interstate Business College for one month and was hired at the Cass County Courthouse where she worked for the county judge for two years. During this time she met Bob Hought on a blind date. After dating in Fargo they decided to elope in Miles City, MT as she had 2 weeks of vacation saved up. As newlyweds they lived in Hanks, ND while Bob farmed with his dad until they were able to buy their own farm in Bonetraill. Shortly after moving to Bonetraill, and while starting her family, Lillie was asked to work as a substitute for the Bonetraill Post Office. This would turn into a career she could do at home long before “working from home” was even heard of. She would go on to work 25 years out of her home and transfer to the Epping Post Office for 8 more years before retiring in 1984. Driving to Epping in the winter could pose challenges for her, but because of her dedication and winter driving skills, she never missed a day of work. She raised her 7 children on the farm and taught them the value of hard work, grit and perseverance. She shared her passion for the farm and the prairie with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who would visit her whenever they could. Guests at the farm would tell her that it felt like a spiritual retreat because it was so quiet and peaceful, filled with wildlife, and sprinkled with her never-ending hospitality. Because Lillie grew up in a small family she always knew she wanted a large family of her own. Out of necessity, she would go on to become a great cook and baker, using skills that her own mother had passed on to her. When her children were growing up and her husband was busy farming, she would spend most of her days baking and cooking for them, always three meals a day. During springs work and harvest she would prepare and haul many meals out to the field where the men would be working. She was equally as capable of jumping in a truck or on one of the tractors; skills required to be a good farm wife. During calving season, when it would often snow, she would help Bob haul calves into the house and straight into the bathtub to thaw them out. Her kitchen was always filled with delicious aromas and baked goods, and her family affectionately called it the Bonetraill Bakery. She became well-known for her fresh rhubarb and peach pies, as well as her delicious buns, cookies, donuts and cinnamon rolls. Neighbors would often stop by and be welcomed in for a fresh cup of coffee and a treat to go with it. When she wasn’t raising her family or making the next meal, she enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, as well as her love of flowers and gardening. In her later years she enjoyed her flower garden and watching the beautiful yellow finch outside her large living room window, as well as the numerous deer and pheasants that would often appear in her farmyard. She became skilled at making Norwegian hardanger, she crocheted hundreds of bookmark crosses for her church, she loved to make and collect quilts, and she passed on the art of lefse making, which became a favorite family Christmas tradition. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and was able to visit Norway once to meet the family her father left behind when he immigrated to North Dakota in the early 1900’s. Church families, worship, and Bible studies were very important to Lillie, who shared her faith with her family; she faithfully attended St. Petri Lutheran Church in Bonetraill, Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, and View Point Fellowship in Mesa, AZ. In her later years, Vicki, Tom, Nancy and Kim all took turns caring for her so she could continue living on her farm and in her winter home in Mesa. Lillie was married to Bob just shy of 65 years, she enjoyed her farm for 70 years, and looked forward to her winter home in Mesa for nearly 35 of those years. She was the rock of her family; a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many and she will be dearly missed by all.
Lillie is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren: Vicki (Jim) Pollard of Palm Desert, CA, (Jami, Mike and Joey Rozak; Matt, Dany, Jackson and Emmy Pollard; Jonathan Pollard); Tom Hought (Sharon Ainsworth) of Bermuda Dunes, CA, (Ryan and Micayla Hought; Chase Hought); Randy Hought (deceased), (Rob Conover, Tracey Haugenoe, Heather Hickman, Justin Mutschler); Nancy Lebsock, Williston, ND, (Casey Lebsock (deceased); Josh Lebsock; Zack, Karina, Victoria and Jacob Lebsock; Taylor Lebsock); Kim (Jim) Clymer, Sioux Falls, SD, (Jordan and Sheyenne Risher); Barry Hought, Jamestown, ND; Bill Hought (deceased), (Harrison Hought). She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hought, her sons, Randy and Bill Hought, her grandson, Casey Lebsock, her parents, a brother and a half-brother.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Upper Missouri Ministries, Epping, North Dakota.
Special thanks to Bristol Hospice of Palm Desert, California.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.