Lillian Stromme, 95, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Zahl, North Dakota, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her graveside service will be celebrated Friday morning, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery north of Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate and interment will follow the service. We will be following the CDC Guidelines for Common Sense Social Distancing.
Lillian Odella Finnesgard was born October 3, 1924 to Edwin and Hannah Finnesgard at their farm north of Alamo, North Dakota, Divide County in Burg Township. She was the fifth of seven children born to her parents. She was baptized November 2, 1924 and confirmed at the age of thirteen at Trinity Church, south of Ambrose, North Dakota. She was reared and educated in Burg Township, Divide County. She graduated from the 8th grade at Rosevitle School #1 in 1938. She took her freshman and sophomore years of high school through the Department of Correspondence of Fargo and her junior and senior years at Alamo High School, graduating from there in 1942.
After graduation she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Williston and entered nurse’s training at Trinity Hospital in Minot in 1943. She was enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps promising to stay in active duty for the duration of the war. She graduated from the nursing program at Trinity Hospital in Minot in 1946 and became a registered nurse. She worked at Montevideo Hospital in Montevideo, Minnesota, Fairview and Swedish Hospitals in Minneapolis and at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She also attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis in 1947-1948.
On June 29, 1952, she was married to Morris Stromme at Trinity Lutheran Church, south of Ambrose, North Dakota.
They continued to live on the homestead farm south of Zahl where the raised their three children, LeRoy, Mavis and Paul. In 1980 they moved to a farm in Athens Township. In 1994, they moved into Williston. Morris passed away in 1998.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Faith Lutheran Church Women of which she held many offices, taught Sunday school for many years, sang in the church choir. Lillian was a member of the Williston Toastmistress Club, Birthday Club and Rural Electric Women’s Auxiliary and a Stephen Minister and volunteered at Mercy Medical Center from October 2002 to January 2018, giving a total of 6083 volunteer hours.
She enjoyed music, gardening, working in the yard, teaching, visiting, volunteering and most of all her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lillian is survived by her children, LeRoy (Donna) Stromme of Alaska, and son, Terry Stromme of Alaska, Mavis (Tom) Stangeland of Onalaska, WI, and sons, Joshua, of Williston, ND, Jonathan, of Onalaska, WI, Nathan, of Williston, ND, and Paul (Pam) of Zahl, ND; Sara (Adam) Crook and daughter, Josie of Highlands Ranch, CO, Kaitlyn (Brandon) Monson and children, Dylan and Hannah, of Alexander, ND, Benjamin and sons, Alec and Owen of New Caney, TX, and her only living sibling, Orvin (Jeanette) Finnesgard of Alamo, ND; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her, husband, Morris; parents, Edwin and Hannah Finnesgard; brother, Thoralf Finnesgard; sisters, Myrtle, Esther, Stella and Thelma; daughter in law, Terri; and grandson, Travis.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Lillian or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM.
