Lillian Marie Hickel passed away on May 8, 2021 in Stanley, ND.
Her Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Hillside Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will officiate. The family will host a visitation in the Hospitality Room at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
The Graveside Service will be broadcast, you can view Lillian’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.