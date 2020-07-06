Lila Mildred Fee, 92
Lila Mildred Fee, 92, a shopkeeper and loving mother, died of natural causes Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Senior Living in Columbus, Ohio.
Visitation will be held at Everson/Coughlin Funeral Home Sunday, July 12 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. in Williston, North Dakota. A private family service will be held at Everson/Coughlin Funeral Home Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Lila was born in Minot, North Dakota on June 10, 1928. She was the only surviving child of Lyell and Mildred (Aakrann) Husby. Lila’s mother and twin brother, Lyell Jr., both died during childbirth. Lila was raised in Minot by her maternal grandmother, Pernilla ‘Nellie’ Aakrann and her dear aunt and uncle, “Mort” and “Mugs” Aakrann.
She grew up in Minot and graduated from Minot High School in 1946. She attended Minot State College for two years where she studied nursing. Later she moved to Minneapolis where she worked as a designer at Munsingwear in the late 1940’s/early 1950’s. On September 18th, 1954 she married Donald James Fee at St. Olaf’s Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They first settled in Minot then in 1955 moved to Williston, North Dakota where Don worked at Norgaard & Hilling Contracting Company. Later Don purchased an independent insurance agency and established Don Fee Insurance Agency. Together Don and Lila had four children.
In 1983 she started her own business, “Elizabeth’s on Broadway”, selling gifts and antiques, which she operated for 23 years. She made friends everywhere she went. In 2004 she retired and moved to Ohio to be near her daughter and grandchildren. It was a large venture leaving longtime friends, family members, and a place she happily lived for 49 years.
She loved traveling and went to Europe fourteen times. Lila was interested in genealogy and extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage. One of the highlights of her life was her trip to Norway in 2006, visiting the town of Tynset and discovering her family’s origins and history. Lila loved decorating, designing and painting. She enjoyed attending auctions, looking for and buying antiques. She especially liked playing Scrabble on the computer with family far away. In her late age, Lila loved nothing more than to spend time with her cat ‘Mr. Bailey’, her companion for many wonderful years.
Throughout her life, Lila was involved in church activities. At the young age of three in the Cradle Roll, she became a member of the First Lutheran Church in Minot. There she was baptized, confirmed and engaged in church affairs. Later, in Williston, she became an active member of the Bethel Bible Series Teaching Class and continued her commitment to the Lutheran ministry.
Lila’s family was very important to her. She was a stay-at-home mom and very proud of her four children. She and Don raised them with ardent affection; enjoying all of the events that each one brought to the family circle. She was also very involved and so proud of her 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Spending time with family were the most treasured moments in Lila’s life.
She is survived by her sons James (Renae) Fee, Williston, ND; Eric Fee, Williston, ND; daughters, Alecia (Dean) Larsen, Columbus, OH; and Elizabeth (Oliver) Dubois, London, England, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also, dear and special relatives Karen Lacy, Kansas City, MO; Kim (James) Phillips, Shawnee Mission, KS; Kristen (Mike) Murray, Kansas City, KS; Bob (Janice) James, Chapel Hill, NC; Curtis (Joelyn) James, Vicksburg, MS; and Nancy (Bob) Redman, Brighton, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother; husband Donald James Fee (1995); uncle Morten Aakrann (1985); aunt Margaret ‘Mugs’ Aakrann (2006); Marilyn ‘Mimi’ (Aakrann) Lacy (2006); and
first cousin Maxine (Aakrann) James (1975).
The family has asked that memorials in Lila’s honor be made to the charity of your choice. Everson/Coughlin Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements.
Memories and condolences can be expressed at www.eversoncoughlin.com.