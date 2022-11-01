Lila May Rasmussen, 72

Lila May Rasmussen passed away October 13, 2022 at Avera Hospital in Aberdeen, SD at the age of 72. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by loved ones.
Lila May Rasmussen was born on September 5, 1950 to Charley and Sigrid (Nyland) Loomer in Williston, ND. She grew up on the family farm near Keene, ND. She attended school at Johnsons Corner and Watford City. After High School she went to Williston State College to continue her education. She grew up with a love of farm life and animals. She was in a major auto accident near Billings, MT, but made a great recovery from the injuries she suffered. She stayed involved in the community by volunteering at the Watford City Heritage Park. She loved teaching classes on stitching. Those that knew Lila would say she never met a stranger.
Lila is survived by her three children, Angela Sanders (Larry), Jonathon Rasmussen (Melinda), and Hannah Rednour (Jason). Her siblings, Susan Clifford (Howard), David Loomer (Gloria), Philip Loomer, Olaf Loomer, Carol Tank (Anthony), and Clinton Loomer (Dawn). She has 12 grandchildren and 3
great-grandchildren. Lila is preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Sigrid; sister-in-law, Elizabeth and nephew Charlie.
Lila’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND. Pastor Paul Balaban will officiate. Lila will be laid to rest in Schafer Cemetery in Watford City, North Dakota.
