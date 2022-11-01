Lila May Rasmussen, 72

Lila May Rasmussen passed away October 13, 2022 at Avera Hospital in Aberdeen, SD at the age of 72. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by loved ones.

Lila May Rasmussen was born on September 5, 1950 to Charley and Sigrid (Nyland) Loomer in Williston, ND. She grew up on the family farm near Keene, ND. She attended school at Johnsons Corner and Watford City. After High School she went to Williston State College to continue her education. She grew up with a love of farm life and animals. She was in a major auto accident near Billings, MT, but made a great recovery from the injuries she suffered. She stayed involved in the community by volunteering at the Watford City Heritage Park. She loved teaching classes on stitching. Those that knew Lila would say she never met a stranger.

To plant a tree in memory of Lila Rasmussen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


