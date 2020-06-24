Lila Jean Larsen, 92
Lila Jean Larsen, 92, of Culbertson, MT, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, MT.
Lila Jean Larsen was born on September 7, 1927 to Milton and Mildred Olson on the farm in Cartwright, North Dakota. She attended grade school in Cartwright and moved to Williston with family friends for high school. She commuted via train crossing the Snowden Bridge to go home on weekends.
The next chapter of her life was as a switchboard operator in Culbertson, Montana where she met the love of her life, Gene Larsen. They were married on October 1, 1950 in Cartwright and lived on their farm NE of Culbertson their entire lives. She lost her beloved Gene July 4, 2017.
Her next full-time job was raising their family, Steve, Darla & Tim. She had many volunteer positions including Sunday School Superintendent at Ebenezer Lutheran for many years. She was an active member of the Merry Homemakers, leader with the Lucky 7 4-H Club, Cub Scout Leader, member of the Soil Conservation Auxiliary, and in her spare time, was an excellent seamstress, knitter, crocheted and baker. We will truly miss her famous Danish Puff that made an appearance at any family gathering.
Her most treasured memory was a family cruise to Alaska with all the kids and grandkids to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Her love and devotion to her family was never ending and was now extended to great-grandchildren that found a place in her heart.
Mom & Dad spent over 30 years as snowbirds, taking up residence in Apache Junction. These were truly their golden years together as they became shuffleboard pros and made many, many new friends in their winter residence. They looked forward to going south and reuniting with their snowbird family every winter. One of Mom’s proudest accomplishments was when she learned to swim at the age of 56 while living at Countryside.
Lila is survived by son, Steve (Darcia); daughter, Darla (Dana); son, Tim; grandchildren, Shawn, Garth, Justin (Makenzie), Kevin (Amy), Michael (Raven) and Madison; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Bruce and Huey; step-grandson, Jason and his boys Trevor and Kyle; In-laws, Glen, Della, Gloria and Betty. She was preceded in death by her husband; Gene; parents, Milton and Mildred; brother, Milton, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roosevelt Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Attn: Jaimee Green: PO Box 419, Culbertson, MT 59218.
Lila’s Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM (MST), Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in McCabe, MT. Pastor Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Lila’s service information on our funeral home website.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing